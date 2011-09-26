Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Son Luca Shai

The fashion designer, 30, and husband Gavin Bellour welcomed a son on Sunday, the new mom Tweeted.

Rebecca Minkoff‘s midwife had a hunch — and she was right!

The fashion designer, 30, and husband Gavin Bellour welcomed son Luca Shai on Sunday, Sept. 28, the new mom Tweeted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just pushed a 6 lb, 14 oz baby out,” she wrote. “OMG. I can’t believe this is done!”

Shortly after sharing the big announcement, Minkoff proudly showed off “the cutest family in the world,” posting a picture of Bellour cuddling their new baby boy.

Minkoff, famous for her Morning After bag, married Bellour in June 2009.