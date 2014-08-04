Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Daughter Bowie Lou

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful and healthy baby girl, Bowie Lou, who was born naturally on Monday," the couple tells PEOPLE.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Rebecca Minkoff and husband Gavin Bellour welcomed their second child on Monday morning, the designer tells PEOPLE.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful and healthy baby girl, Bowie Lou, who was born naturally at 9:13 a.m. on August 4th,” the couple tell PEOPLE.

“She is perfect in every way and our hearts are full of love.”

“Welcome Bowie Lou Bellour! 8 lbs., 2 oz.! #happymonday,” the new mom captioned a photo introducing her sleeping newborn baby girl on Instagram.

Minkoff and Bellour are already parents to 2½-year-old son Luca Shai, who, the fashion designer joked, had nicknamed his baby sister Gouda.

In June, the couple were showered with love during a whimsical baby bash. “I have more energy, which I’m surprised about, [but] I’m not as nervous because I know exactly what’s going to happen,” Minkoff said of her second pregnancy.

— Anya Leon