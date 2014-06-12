Inside Rebecca Minkoff's 'Magical' Baby Shower

On June 7, good friends and family including Girls star Zosia Mamet helped the handbag connoisseur and her husband Gavin Bellour celebrate the pending arrival of their baby girl

She may be the designer, but it’s Rebecca Minkoff‘s girlfriends who had her baby bash in the bag.

On June 7, good friends and family showered the handbag connoisseur and her husband Gavin Bellour with love to celebrate the August arrival of their baby girl, whom the couple’s 2½-year-old son Luca Shai has nicknamed Gouda. And the outdoor affair was anything but cheesy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Held in Brooklyn, the brightly lit “magical” space was filled with fresh flowers from Hops Petunia Floral and Cristina Lozito and pops of gray and soft purple decorations.

“I knew nothing before I arrived so walking in to Fitzcarraldo and seeing all the surprises, friends, family and decor was just amazing,” Minkoff tells PEOPLE of the chic coed fête, which was put together with the help of Rock Paper Scissors Events.

Rebecca Minkoff Baby Shower

Sara Wight

In lieu of shower games, guests — who were sent modern watercolor invitations from Minted — had a ball dressing up and posing for pictures in the photo booth.

“It made for some great Instagram photo ops,” says the expectant mama, who made good use of the props while taking a snapshot with Bellour.

Everyone from Lucky editor-in-chief Eva Chen and Girls star Zosia Mamet to X-Men: Days of Future Past actor Evan Jonigkeit spent the afternoon mingling with the couple as they enjoyed the yummy buffet and noshed on platters of Rice Krispy treats while sipping Vueve, Peroni and Belvedere Bloody Marys.

Rebecca Minkoff Baby Shower

Sara Wight

Later, partygoers were sent home with adorable baby Gouda goodie bags (created by Henri Bendel) filled with fun finds from Soulcycle, L’Oreal, Essie, Catbird and more.

In the days leading up to her summer soirée, Minkoff told PEOPLE that she was looking forward to letting her friends take charge. “I was told not to worry about anything … so that’s a first. I’m letting it happen,” she said at a Baby Buggy event.

And although Minkoff has managed to escape third trimester exhaustion, she didn’t pause at the chance to just sit back and focus on her future addition. “I have more energy, which I’m surprised about, [but] I’m not as nervous because I know exactly what’s going to happen,” she says of her second pregnancy.

Adding that she would have been equally happy with a second son, Minkoff says the couple have already decided on a name, but have chosen to keep it a secret.