Rebecca Minkoff and Husband Gavin Bellour Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Our Family Is Complete'

Rebecca Minkoff and husband Gavin Bellour have welcomed their fourth baby, a son named Leonardo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 12:32 PM
Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
Photo: Gavin Bellour

Rebecca Minkoff's family just got a little bigger!

The fashion designer, 42, and husband Gavin Bellour welcomed their fourth baby, son Leonardo Scout, on Thursday, Jan. 19, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The little one weighed 7 lbs, 14 oz., and measured 20½ inches at birth.

"Gavin and I are overjoyed to welcome our 4th child to the world," Minkoff tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Leo entered the world as a peaceful and calm being. Our family is complete!"

The couple picked a meaningful moniker for their third son, choosing Leonardo, which means lion, and Scout, which means "one who listens."

The baby boy is already developing a close bond with his big sister, 8-year-old Bowie, who can be seen holding the infant in photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
Gavin Bellour

While speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with M&M's on the Flipping the Status Quo program earlier this month, the designer said she was taking in every moment of what she said was "definitely my last pregnancy."

When it came to her maternity style, Minkoff noted that her choices this time around were "definitely been bolder and sexier."

"My creative director at my company was like, 'Don't be ashamed of the bump.' Not that I was ever ashamed of it but more like, 'It's okay to show it off,' " she explained.

"We recreated this Rihanna outfit and had all this fun with it, and I think I've just taken more risks with this pregnancy," she said. "It's definitely my last pregnancy, and so I was like, why not celebrate the bump? Show it off, wear a crop top. We can do all the things."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gavin Bellour
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gavin Bellour

In addition to Leonardo and Bowie, Minkoff and Bellour share sons Nico, 4, and Luca, 11, who she noted were also excited to welcome another sibling.

A new baby will certainly flip the status quo in Minkoff's household, a change the designer told PEOPLE is a "beautiful thing."

"I just think that from my past three, you know, it's falling in love again. It's always a beautiful thing, that time falling in love with your children."

She continued, "When you fall in love with your partner, there are compromises to be made, but when it's your baby, it's just pure love. And so I'm excited to have that again."

