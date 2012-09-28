Rebecca Minkoff Designs Nursing Tanks for Bravado

The accessories and fashion designer teams up with Bravado Designs to create a chic nursing tank for new moms.

Since welcoming son Luca last fall, Rebecca Minkoff has taken her talents to the mommy fashion market.

The designer has teamed up with Bravado Designs to launch an exclusive line of nursing tank tops that combine the brand’s most-loved features (full support, adjustable straps and easy-to-open clips) with Minkoff’s chic signature style.

“Nursing tanks have quickly become a staple in my wardrobe. They also work as a wonderful layering piece so I was very excited to team up with Bravado,” she tells PEOPLE.

“They are exactly like my clothes and accessories that I design: classic, but with a twist.”

Available in blue and black, the limited edition colorblock Essential Nursing Tank ($39) will also help raise money for Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization that offers support and services to families in need.