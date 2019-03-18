Meet Isabel Noemi! New Mom Rebecca Jarvis and Husband Introduce 3-Week-Old Newborn Daughter

Rebecca Jarvis is a mom!

The ABC Chief Business, Economics & Technology Correspondent welcomed her first child, daughter Isabel Noemi Jarvis Hanson, with husband Matthew Hanson on Wednesday, Feb. 20, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“This is the most magical moment in our lives,” Jarvis tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive first photos of her new family.

Adds The Dropout podcast creator, “Everything people say about becoming a new parent is true. We’re overjoyed — she’s incredible.”

Baby Isabel arrived weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz. — though both Mom and Dad expected she’d be a bit bigger.

“We took bets beforehand about what her weight would be and the doctor asked us, too,” she says. “Turns out we all dramatically underestimated.”

Jarvis, 37, shared the first photo of her newborn to Instagram Feb. 26, writing, “Your Daddy and I have never known happiness like this.”

Since then, Isabel has made two more appearance on Jarvis’ Instagram, including in an adorable shot on March 11 that caught her baby girl getting some shut-eye on her mom’s chest.

“My happy place,” Jarvis captioned the post.

The No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis podcast host and Hanson tied the knot in 2012 after meeting at the University of Chicago. They were engaged in December 2010.

Jarvis told the New York Times she and Hanson knew each other for several years in college before their romance kicked off while they were working together at Bank of America.

“She was the funniest girl I ever met,” Hanson told the outlet. “There was an enormous depth to her personality and character that she didn’t reveal to a lot of people. I found that very appealing.”