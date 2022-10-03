Rebecca Gayheart's Daughter Billie, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom

Rebecca Gayheart enjoyed a special mother-daughter night out this weekend!

On Saturday, the actress attended the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, where her 12-year-old daughter Billie made a rare appearance alongside her mom.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, both wearing black outfits for the night out. Billie looked all grown up in a mini dress with a black polka dot overlay and heels. Gayheart sported a velvet one-shoulder jumpsuit with a pair of black sandal heels.

Gayheart, who served as co-chair at the event, also shares daughter Georgia, 10, with estranged husband Eric Dane.

Last month, the actress, who filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting her time in France with Dane and their girls.

"This is us , family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes," she captioned a photo of Dane, 49, doing a silly pose in the street while Billie looked chic walking behind him.

In a snap posted on her Instagram Story, Gayheart, 51, called Billie and her dad "twins" as they posed next to each other. Another shot showed Georgia walking through an alley while wearing a New York sweatshirt and plaid skirt. Gayheart added a sticker reading "my baby" alongside the picture.

The family later joined other friends for a pizza dinner and spent time at the beach, where Gayheart said Billie was "living her best life."

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019 at the premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Gayheart opened up about her relationship with Dane as they co-parent their daughters.

"There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down," she shared. "Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

"My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated," she said at the time. "And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."