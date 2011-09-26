BumpWatch: Rebecca Gayheart - Shades of Grey

Rebecca Gayheart -- pregnant with her second child -- and daughter Billie Beatrice keep it color-coordinated during a Beverly Hills outing on

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:27 PM
Hip check!

While husband Eric Dane shoots Grey’s Anatomy, Gayheart, 40, is soaking up time with the couple’s 18-month-old. But according to the actress, a return to the spotlight is in her future.

“I’ve been working my whole life, and I miss it,” she told PEOPLE. “The last job I did was a Broadway play. That satiated a lot for me. So it’s lasted, but it’s worn off. I need a job!”

