Former RHOA Stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore Reunite — and Show Off Dual Baby Bumps!

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta enjoyed a night out in their hometown on Tuesday as they attended the star-studded premiered of WEtv’s new show Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

Both moms-to-be looked stunning and smiling in head-to-toe black, posing together on the red carpet. Williams, 37, added a stylish maternity blazer with a plaid sleeve to her ensemble while Moore, 47, sported a classic little black dress with a subtle tassel detail.

“Mommas out on the town! 🤩,” Williams captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram from the big night out, which was also attended by fellow Atlanta Housewives Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille.

RHOA fans will no-doubt be excited to see Moore and Williams together. The women started on the Bravo reality show together in 2012, and have appeared to put their differences aside after years of feuding.

Sadly, their dual pregnancies won’t be playing out on RHOA. In July, sources revealed to PEOPLE that Moore wouldn’t be returning for the reality show’s 11th season amid “messy” contract negotiations. The former Miss U.S.A. is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly.

Williams, on the other hand, will be back for the upcoming season — which, among lots of other drama, will address her whirlwind romance to fiancé Dennis McKinley.

Over the weekend, McKinley proposed — renting out a venue and taking Williams there via helicopter there, PEOPLE reported exclusively. There were “candles and rose petals everywhere,” her rep said.

The singer Lil’ Mo was also on hand, surprising Williams by singing her favorite song, “4 Ever.” Then, the couple threw a “prayer party” for their baby on the way, Williams’ first.

“She doesn’t want any focus on the ring etc, but it’s huge and gorgeous!” her rep added. “Dennis had videographer & photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months….had candles etc and rose petals everywhere.”

Their engagement comes weeks after Williams revealed that she was pregnant with McKinley’s child, which PEOPLE reported exclusively.

It’s an especially happy time for Williams, who had previously suffered a miscarriage.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” she recalled. ““I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy… So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Williams was able to see and hear her baby in a doctor’s appointment on the same day as the interview, which she said helped her “really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy.“

Meanwhile, Moore is counting down the weeks until she gives birth.

In mid-September, she revealed on Instagram that her body has changed in more ways than one. “Legs booty and boobs way bigger,” she wrote, adding to former costar Kandi Burruss that “I weigh 200lbs!!!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 4 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.