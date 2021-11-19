The Real Glammas of Bravo! The Cutest Pics of Real Housewives with Their Grandkids
Fans might know these Bravolebrities as Lisa Vanderpump and NeNe Leakes, but it's Nanny Pinky and Glamma to their adorable grandbabies! See your favorite Housewives with their little little ones
Lisa Vanderpump
Baby Theodore (son of Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and husband Jason Sabo) has his Nanny Pinky wrapped around his little finger, and we can't blame the Beverly Hills alumna for being so in love.
Kathy Hilton
It's not surprising that daughter Nicky gave birth to mini-me versions of herself and sister Paris. You might do a double take looking at this sweet photo of granddaughter Lily-Grace and Teddy Marilyn on grandma Kathy's Instagram.
Garcelle Beauvais
The Beverly Hills star posed with both halves of her heart in this lovely photo of her son Oliver and little Oliver Jr.
Caroline Manzo
The Jersey alumna is besties with her granddaugher Marchesa Anna Scalia, daughter of her own daughter Lauren and husband Vito Scalia. Manzo is fully loving life with her best friend in the whole wide world — and it shows!
Vicki Gunvalson
Daughter Briana's sons Troy, Owen and Hank are Nana's favorite boys — but they won't be alone for long. Briana announced in August that she's pregnant with No. 4, so they'll have to make more room on that couch!
Tamra Judge
Making cookies at grandma Judge's house is definitely a great time for Ava, who's already 6 years old! Time flies. Dad is Judge's eldest son, Ryan Vieth.
Jacqueline Laurita
The Jersey alumna sends her grandson #Glammakisses and they FaceTime every day. Swipe to see little Cameron plant a kiss on his mommy Ashlee Malleo's cheek.
Laurita said it best of her daughter and grandson: "#kidsgrowuptoofast"
NeNe Leakes
This Glamma from the A is loving her grandbabies Bri Bri and Brayden. Thanks to Atlanta star Marlo Hampton, we get to see Leakes in action with her little ones.
Jeana Keough
The Orange County alumna has her hands full with daughter Kara's little ones: granddaughter Decker and grandson Vaughn.