RHOP's Ashley Darby Brings Sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 7 Months, to WWHL Set: 'These Little Humans'

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby said her two kids "deepened my understanding of life"

Ashley Darby made her late-night appearance a bonding opportunity with her sons.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 33, was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, dishing on the Bravo series alongside fellow guest Mary M. Cosby of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Darby shared a photo afterward on Instagram, smiling with her two sons, 7-month-old Dylan Matthew and 2-year-old Dean Michael, as they posed in the WWHL Clubhouse.

"I didn't fully understand what parents meant when they said their children gave them deeper purpose," Darby, who shares her kids with husband Michael, wrote in the caption. "Then these little humans came into my world and deepened my understanding of life. Dylan's debut in the Clubhouse!"

Ashley Darby and kids Credit: Ashley Darby/ instagram

Darby, who was crowned Miss D.C. back in 2011, announced the arrival of her second child in March, writing on Instagram, "It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby. Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family."

"Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time," she shared at the time. "It's the most incredible bond to witness flourishing. Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it'd be."