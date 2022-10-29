'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Thanks Fans for 'Love and Support' After Introducing Transgender Son Miles

“Miles and our family are overwhelmed by the amount of love from everyone,” Bellino said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 29, 2022 03:40 PM
Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.
Alexis Bellino and son Miles. Photo: Alexis Bellino/Instagram

Alexis Bellino says she is grateful for all the recent support fans have given her family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, released a statement to E! News just days after re-introducing her son Miles to the world via social media.

"Thank you for all of the love and support." Bellino said. "Miles and our family are overwhelmed by the amount of love from everyone. We are enjoying our time together as a family and loving his new freedom."

Bellino said in the Tuesday announcement posted on Instagram that her son asked her to publicly address his transition "because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity."

"My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years," Bellino said. "My son now loves the clothes he wears. My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self."

Bellino noted that she had known about Miles' transition for at least 16 months prior to the public post, and is "proud" of her son "for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age."

The reality star ended her Instagram post asking fans to support her family through "all of our many transitions through the years," and said, "this world needs more love and kindness."

She reiterated this once again, ending her statement to E! News by asking that people "please continue to remember love, kindness and acceptance is the way to make this world a better place."

Bellino starred on RHOC from 2009 - 2013, taking part in seasons 5 to 8.

She ended her 14-year marriage to Jim Bellino — with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Miles and Mackenna and 16-year-old son James — in 2018. Two years after the divorce was finalized, Alexis announced an engagement to her boyfriend, Andy Bohn.

