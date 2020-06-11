Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Jacqueline Laurita Celebrates Son Nicholas’ 11th Birthday

"He makes me smile and laugh everyday with his loving, endearingly quirky ways," the former reality star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her youngest son

Happy birthday, Nicholas!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jacqueline Laurita took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her son's 11th year around the sun.

"Happy 11th Birthday to my beautiful boy, Nicholas! 🎁🎈🤗🎂" Laurita, 50, wrote in the caption for a side-by-side photo of Nicholas wearing a party hat.

"He always lights up a room! He makes me smile and laugh everyday with his loving, endearingly quirky ways," she wrote in her sweet tribute. "I love everything about him! Everything! He works so hard and has come so far! We are so very proud of him! He was so excited for his birthday! He hasn’t stopped smiling today! My heart is full! 💋❤️ (It’s also his beautiful cousin Fionas Birthday!🤗🎂)"

In addition to Nicholas, Laurita shares son CJ, 18, with husband Chris Laurita. The family celebrated CJ's 18th birthday just last month. She is also mom to daughter Ashlee Holmes Malleo, 29, from a previous relationship.

The boys' birthdays are not the only milestones for the Laurita family in recent months.

Nicholas, who has autism, graduated from 5th grade in May, which the Bravo alumna celebrated with another Instagram post.

"🎉Nicholas just graduated from the 5th grade!" Laurita wrote in the caption for a video of Nicholas sitting the car for his school's drive-by graduation parade.

Image zoom Jacqueline Laurita Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laurita shared that her son won an award from his teacher "given to students whose lives amplify what it means to be a leader" and who act as "role models to their peers."

"He also got 'Best Sense of humor'!" the proud mom added. "Now that Nicholas has graduated from the 5th grade, he will be starting Junior High in the fall! We will miss his amazing teachers and Elementary School SO much! He had a great experience this year and REALLY loved school. On to new adventures! XOXO #ProudMommy 🤗❤️"