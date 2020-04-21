RHONJ's Lauren Manzo Shares Photos of Daughter 1 Week After Vowing Not to Due to 'Mean' Comments

Image zoom Lauren Manzo/ Instagram

Lauren Manzo is giving her Instagram followers at least a couple more glimpses of her daughter Marchesa, a.k.a. Markie, on social media.

On Monday — one week after the Manzo’d with Children star vowed that she would no longer share photos of Markie online — Lauren wished her father Al a happy 60th birthday, first posting a throwback snapshot of herself with her dad as a little girl and then two more recent shots of Al and his 3-year-old granddaughter.

In the first shot with Markie, Al holds her close as they lounge in a chair together, while the second image sees the duo sitting on a staircase, sharing an adorable smooch.

“Happy 60th Birthday Daddy! ♥️ Thank you for being the best father and pop pop in the world,” wrote Lauren, 32, who is the daughter of Al and his wife of 35 years, Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo.

“I thank god everyday for making me your little girl ♥️,” she added. “I love you forever!”

Lauren revealed in an April 13 update to her Instagram Story that neither she nor her family members would be sharing photos of Markie to the social media platform anymore due to the fact that online bullies had made negative comments about her daughter.

Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean and don’t know how to mind your f—— business, we will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams. This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too,” she wrote. “Thanks for f—— it up for everyone else.”

She went on to share a screenshot of commenters begging her to reconsider.

“In [our] minutes all these messages already of people sad I won’t be posting Markie,” wrote Lauren. “Maybe I should tag all of the a——- that continue to attack me because [it’s] their fault. So sick of all the b——-.”

Fans of Lauren and her family have spent the last three years watching Markie grow up, with the mother of one often sharing pictures of her adorable little girl on social media.

“The most snuggly little girl in the world,” Lauren captioned a mother-daughter selfie back in July.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my whole world!” she said in February, as Markie hit the milestone. “Thank you for filling our hearts with so much love every single day! You make life worth living. I love you forever, My Girl.”

Markie is Lauren and husband Vito Scalia‘s only child. The couple were married in 2015.