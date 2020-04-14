RHONJ's Lauren Manzo Vows to Stop Posting Photos of 3-Year-Old Daughter After 'Mean' Commenters

Image zoom Lauren Manzo/ Instagram

Lauren Manzo Scalia is making a major change in her social media presence.

The Manzo’d with Children star, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo, revealed on Monday that neither she nor her family members will be sharing photos of her 3-year-old daughter Marchese “Markie” Scalia to Instagram anymore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Driving the new direction? The fact that online bullies have made negative comments about her daughter.

“Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean and don’t know how to mind your f—— business, we will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams,” Lauren, 32, wrote. “This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too.”

“Thanks for f—— it up for everyone else,” she added.

She went on to share a screenshot of commenters begging her to reconsider.

“In [our] minutes all these messages already of people sad I won’t be posting Markie,” wrote Lauren. “Maybe I should tag all of the a——- that continue to attack me because [it’s] their fault. So sick of all the b——.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lauren Manzo/ Instagram

RELATED: RHONJ Alum Caroline Manzo Shares Sweet New Photos of Her ‘Beautiful Little Shore Baby’ Granddaughter

Fans of Lauren and her family have spent the last three years watching Markie grow up, the mother of one often sharing pictures of the adorable girl throughout the years.

“The most snuggly little girl in the world,” Lauren wrote back in July.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my whole world!” she said in February, as Markie hit the milestone. “Thank you for filling our hearts with so much love every single day! You make life worth living. I love you forever, My Girl.”

Markie is Lauren and husband Vito Scalia’s only child. The couple were married in 2015.

Caroline and her two other children — Albie, 33, and Christopher, 31 — have also been known to share photos of Markie on their Instagram pages. Caroline has even dubbed her, “My Markie girl,” calling her, “my best friend in the whole wide world” and often sharing photos and videos of the two playing and cooking, especially as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED GALLERY: The Original Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

Back in November, at BravoCon, Caroline told PEOPLE about her close bond with her only grandchild.

“That’s my whole heart,” Caroline, 58, said. “She’s everything. She’s the light of our lives. She has changed us in so many ways. It’s the biggest gift and joy in our lives. I could talk for hours about her.”

And though Caroline and her husband Albert, 60, have soaked up being grandparents since walking away from reality TV, she says the two of them still always put their family first.

“We’re at a point in our lives where we’re living for us, but family is always a part of that,” Caroline said. “We’re having fun. We’re really enjoying this chapter.”