Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Welcomes a Baby Girl via Surrogate

She’s here!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker have welcomed their second child together via surrogate — a baby girl named Blaze Tucker, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Little Blaze made her entrance into the world on Friday at 6:54 p.m., according to the outlet. She weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz.

Burruss, 43, and Tucker, 46, are already parents to 3-year-old son Ace. The singer is also mom to daughter Riley, 17, and stepmom to Tucker’s 22-year-old daughter Kaela.

PEOPLE confirmed that Burruss and Tucker were expecting another child in September.

Her journey with surrogacy has been documented on season 12 of RHOA.

Earlier this month, on the premiere, Burruss revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

Image zoom Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss Brad Barket/Getty Images

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss explained, adding, “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Tears Up at RHOA Reunion Over Advice Andy Cohen Gave Her About Surrogate Journey

Surrogacy was something the pair had debated during RHOA‘s 11th season. Burruss was worried about carrying her own after a high-risk pregnancy with Ace and her history with fibroids, which are noncancerous growths in the uterus.

Eventually, the two agreed to use a surrogate after meeting a potential candidate through Burruss’ OBGYN, Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Jackie Walters.

Image zoom Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker with their son Ace Paras Griffin/Getty Images

That candidate, a woman named Shadina, ended up being the one Burruss and Tucker used.

“To allow somebody to carry my child inside of them? It was a tough decision to make,” Burruss said on the show.

Ultimately, the process appeared to be bittersweet for Burruss, especially because she wasn’t able to physically experience the milestones that go along with pregnancy.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Celebrates 5-Year Wedding Anniversary to Todd Tucker with Epic Thailand Getaway

“I just feel like this whole situation is strange,” she confessed on RHOA. “I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk.”

“You have this guilt [and] sadness,” she added. “So it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience.”