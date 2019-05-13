RHOA Star Porsha Williams Shares First Photos of 7-Week-Old Daughter Pilar

Porsha Williams‘ newborn is ready for her closeup!

Seven weeks after welcoming daughter Pilar Jhena with fiancé Dennis McKinley on March 22, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, is sharing the first photos of her baby girl.

In the adorable photos, which Williams exclusively shares with PEOPLE, the proud parents are all smiles while cuddling up with their bundle of joy.

In one image, the reality star and her fiancé cozy up to one another while Williams cradles her daughter, who appears to be taking a nap, in her arms. In the sweet snapshot, the family of three are all wearing white outfits, with the couple’s baby girl sporting a white onesie with a matching bow on her head.

Spending some quality daddy-daughter time together, other shots show McKinley giving Pilar a kiss on the cheek and keeping a watchful eye over his slumbering daughter.

Opening up about how she’s adjusting to being a new mom, Williams told PEOPLE last month she’s “just so happy.”

“[Pilar is] everything I ever wanted and I still can’t believe she’s here,” the reality star shared.

While Williams said life has “been really really good” since welcoming her baby girl, there was some chaos leading up to Pilar’s arrival — much of which was captured on Williams’ new three-episode spinoff series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, the finale of which airs on Sunday.

Williams delivered her baby girl a week before her due date, via cesarean section. “A lot of people think that c-sections are easy — an easier way to give birth. But I assure you, it is full, serious surgery. It was difficult!” she told PEOPLE.

“Even recovery — healing from the cut and taking care of a newborn while being on pain medication and dealing with your body’s shock of having just had a baby,” Williams added. “I’m doing pretty good now, but it was just a lot.”

Adding to Williams’ struggles was the fact that her body didn’t produce enough milk for her to breastfeed — an experience she called “the hardest part” of new motherhood. “It was something I was pretty nonchalant about in the beginning. Like, ‘Okay, if I can breastfeed, that’s fine. If not, I’ll put her on formula.’ It was that simple,” she said.

“But once she got here and you’re looking at your daughter, you want to give her the world,” Williams continued. “You want her to have everything that’s the best for her. So it was really difficult for me to come to the realization that I couldn’t pump enough milk for her.”

Things got so tough that Williams admitted she was almost sent “into postpartum depression.”

“I just had to come to terms and be okay with it that I wasn’t able to breastfeed. I don’t even know if my body was ready,” she said. “My fiancé was very supportive, some of my friends were very supportive — they just reminded me that it’s okay.”

“You still are a great mommy and you still love her as much as anybody can love her child. And it’s all right. She’s going to be okay. She’s going to get everything she needs,” Williams added.

Despite the bumps along the way, all is well now with “Baby PJ,” who’s the spitting image of her father. “She might as well have been named Denisha because she looks like her dad,” Williams said with a laugh. “She kind of looks like me from the profile but then on, she looks like her dad. Like a super-cute little chubby [version] of her dad.”

There is one big thing Pilar has in common with her superstar mom, though.

“She’s a diva,” Williams said. “Literally, on her 1-month celebration is when I saw the most of her personality. When she wants her bottle, she wants it right then. And when she’s done, she’s done. She’s on her own time schedule. She runs our house, literally! We are all on PJ’s beckoning call.”