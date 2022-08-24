'RHOBH' Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This'

Several cast members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are speaking out against the hateful comments their children have been facing online.

As the show's 12th season continues to air, there have been online attacks leveled against a number of the castmates' children. One scene this season showed drama break out when Erika Girardi cursed at Jax, one of Garcelle Beauavis's 14-year-old twins, at Garcelle's 55th birthday party.

Since the moment and its aftermath played out, fans have been directing some brutal comments toward the children of several castmates, including Garcelle, Erika, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

Garcelle first spoke out after fans left harassing comments on Jax's Instagram, prompting the teen to ask that they leave him alone. "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!" she tweeted.

"It hurts it's not OK I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH," added Garcelle.

Lisa Rinna, whose daughters Amelia Gray, 21, and Delilah Belle, 24, have received their fair share of criticism from fans of the show, also addressed the alarming trend in fan hostility towards the cast's kids.

"We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone," she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

After citing "disgusting" examples of recent comments made toward Garcelle's sons, Kyle's daughter Portia, 14, and Erika's adult son Tommy, Lisa wrote, "They didn't sign up for this. What are [sic] doing?!"

"The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now," she concluded. "Enough is enough."

Garcelle tweeted out the message, adding, "This has to stop! They're just kids."

Kyle later reposted an image from a fan account that read, "All right, let's just get one thing straight. Picking on children of the housewives is not okay. It is never okay to attack a child. Is your life that actually empty? If it is, seek help. Shame on you."

Garcelle also shared her post on her Instagram page, where more cast members chimed in. "LEAVE THEM ALONE," Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote.

"NOT OK! 😢," added Dorit.

"We love you Jax!💗💗" said Sutton Stracke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.