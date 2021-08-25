Southern Charm New Orleans' Reagan Charleston Welcomes Second Baby, Son Rexford

Reagan Charleston is mom to a bouncing baby boy!

The Southern Charm New Orleans star, 33, and her husband Reece Thomas have welcomed their second child, a son named Rexford Vance Thomas, the couple announced on Tuesday.

The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 12.5 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long, according to a birth announcement shared to Charleston's Instagram.

"We are head over heels in love with our big, beautiful baby boy Rex," Charleston and Thomas — who also proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Reece Ellis — said in a statement. "Thank you for all of the warm wishes, from the bottoms of our hearts."

Charleston first announced her pregnancy in February, posting a family portrait in which she and Thomas held up a sonogram of their baby on the way.

"Baby Thomas #2 coming this Summer!" she wrote in the caption. "I have been so excited to share the news! We started trying just after Thanksgiving and found out just in time for a very special Christmas surprise."

At the time, Charleston said that she held off on announcing the news until the end of her first trimester due to "two small subchorionic hematomas that caused some bleeding, which has stressed me out quite a bit."

"Baby is right on track with all of the measurements, and I find out in a few days if I am having a boy or a girl!!!" she assured fans. "Excited is an understatement!!"

Days after revealing her pregnancy, the Reagan Charleston Jewelry owner shared a video of daughter Reece accompanying her to an ultrasound appointment.

"Every time Reecie sees an ultrasound, she says, 'Sister. Brother,' " Charleston captioned the clip. "😭😭😭 My heart!"

Charleston and Thomas, an operations manager at the Elite Thoroughbreds Farm, welcomed Reece on June 12, 2019 — just six months after they had tied the knot in a ceremony and reception at the Board of Trade New Orleans.

Their wedding, which was documented on the second season of Southern Charm New Orleans, was put together in a month after the pair learned that Charleston was pregnant with their first child.

"We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family together, but we didn't realize how quickly we would be pregnant," she told PEOPLE during an interview in August 2019.

"As soon as we found out we were expecting, we said, 'We have to put things in overdrive and plan our wedding,' " the Bravo star continued. "Both of our moms were adamant we get married before, that's a very southern thing, and even though I wanted to enjoy the party and some champagne on my wedding day, I also wanted to get married before I started showing. So we jumped in."

Charleston previously dated Thomas in college, but the two reconnected following her divorce from former NFL star Jeff Charleston.