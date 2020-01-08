Ray J Shares First Photos of Son Epik Ray Norwood: 'God is Truly Amazing'

Ray J is a proud husband and father!

On Tuesday, the singer, 38, shared the first full photos of his newborn son, Epik Ray Norwood — gushing about his wife, Princess Love, and her strength through the birth.

“God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing!” the father of two wrote on Instagram. “To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD.”

The “Sexy Can I” singer uploaded three photos: one of the baby boy in his hospital crib, another of the excited father lovingly looking down on his son and a third of his wife, 35, cuddling with the couple’s first child, Melody Love, 19 months.

The pair officially announced that they had welcomed their second child together last week when Love shared a photo of her newborn holding her finger on New Year’s Day. The fashion designer had simply captioned the photo with the baby’s name and a blue heart emoji.

Leading up to the big announcement, Ray J had teased the arrival of their baby boy on YouTube days prior, sharing a collection of home videos from the holiday season that showed the moment his wife was wheeled into the hospital to give birth.

On Dec. 28, he also shared a video on Instagram of Melody peering into her sibling’s soon-to-be bassinet, where Love’s voice could be heard telling their daughter off-camera, “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there. Are you excited? That’s where your baby brother’s gonna be.”

Ray J and Love’s happy baby news followed a tumultuous time for the couple. Back in November, the Love & Hip Hop star accused her husband of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas. She then claimed that she would be filing for divorce, which was followed by Ray J being snapped without his wedding ring at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to multiple outlets, the drama between the pair began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17. In an exchange captured by The Shade Room, Love reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling … now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”

The rapper spoke to PEOPLE in early December to set the record straight on the status of their relationship, and apologized to his wife “for all the things that happened,” saying, “We cool now and we’ll work it out.”

“I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand,” he continued. “Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we’re good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something.”

Ray J also captioned his teaser clip of the birth, “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing [sic] very special.”

Love and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018.

The couple announced their second baby on the way in August, revealing that the little one would be joining their family in January 2020 — and later shared that they were expecting a boy via a unique reveal that saw the second-time dad-to-be take to the skies in a helicopter that released a cloud of blue smoke.