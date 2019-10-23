Watch Ray J and Pregnant Wife Princess Reveal Sex of Second Child with the Help of a Helicopter

Ray J and Princess Love have given “blue skies ahead” a whole new meaning!

The rapper, 38, and his wife announced on Tuesday that their second child on the way will be a boy, enlisting the help of their 17-month-old daughter Melody Love — and a helicopter! — for the big reveal.

“We’re about to hop on the chopper. They’re going to lay down the smoke. It could be pink or blue,” Ray J said in a video on his Instagram account. “We’re going to find out right now, way up in the air.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star ended up boarding the helicopter without his family since the noise “was too loud for” Melody’s ears, and got the surprise of his life once he was airborne.

Ray J (L) and Princess Love with daughter Melody

“I already took a peek, and Ray’s gonna go find out,” Love said, before the clip cut to the dad-to-be inside the chopper, where he told the camera, “Are we having a boy or a girl? We’ll know in a second!”

Soon, the slowed-down footage showed blue smoke pouring from beneath the helicopter as mountains, winding roads and a blue sky could be seen among the picturesque backdrop.

“Whoa! We’re having a boy! Hey!” said the excited star. “We’re having a boy!”

Ray J and Princess Love's sex reveal

The couple announced Love’s pregnancy in August, revealing that their second child on the way will be joining the family in January 2020 with a series of adorable family photos showing off Love’s growing belly.

“Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your [sic] about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest,” the excited father wrote alongside his post on Instagram.

“Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed,” Love shared on her own Instagram feed.

Love and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating, and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018.