Watch Ray J Wear a Fake Baby Bump and Feel 'Contractions' Ahead of His Daughter's Birth

Princess Love wasn’t letting Ray J get off that easy during her pregnancy.

In a clip from the upcoming Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love one-hour special, the spouses of two years have some fun while gearing up for the birth of their daughter Melody Love, whom they welcomed this past May.

“Being pregnant is no joke, and I want Ray to understand that,” Princess, 34, says in a confessional clip before opening the trunk of their car to reveal a prosthetic pregnant belly, complete with full breasts.

Princess Love and Ray J

“I get to hook this up to you and you get to feel what contractions feel like,” she tells her husband, 37, handing him the simulation device he’ll soon be wearing.

“It’s gonna hurt?” asks the actor and singer, to which his wife replies, “No” before telling the camera, “Of course it’s gonna hurt! The electric pads have a Bluetooth connection so I can control the pain that he feels in his stomach through my phone.”

“This ain’t how heavy your belly is, is it?” Ray J asks as Princess helps him put the belly on. “The boobs is doing way too much. I would’ve been cool without [them].”

“Ready?” Princess asks her “pregnant” husband as they walk down a busy street.

“No, I’m not!” Ray J admits, wincing and letting out an “Ow! Stop, stop!” when his wife presses the button, giggling uncontrollably.

“She is riding the dial!” he jokes in the couple’s confessional.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love premieres Monday, Sept. 24, at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.