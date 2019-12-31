Ray J and Princess Love Welcome a Son Following Accusations That He Left Her 'Stranded': Reports

Ray J and Princess Love are parents once more.

The pair have welcomed their second child together, a son, a rep for Love confirmed to E! News. A rep for Love did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the birth.

Ray J, 38, teased the arrival of his baby boy (who joins big sister Melody Love, 19 months) on YouTube Monday, sharing a collection of home videos from the holiday season that lead up to the moment his wife is wheeled back to give birth at the hospital.

On Saturday, he shared a video on Instagram of Melody peering into her soon-to-arrive sibling’s bassinet, where Love’s voice could be heard telling her daughter off camera, “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there. Are you excited? That’s where your baby brother’s gonna be.”

Ray J and Love’s baby news follows a tumultuous few weeks that saw her accuse him of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas. The Love & Hip Hop star claimed she would be filing for divorce, which was followed by Ray J being photographed without his wedding ring at Los Angeles International Airport.

Image zoom Ray J (L) and Princess Love Matt Baron/Shutterstock

According to multiple outlets, the drama between the pair began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17. In an exchange captured by The Shade Room, Love reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling … now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”

The rapper recently spoke to PEOPLE to set the record straight on their relationship, apologizing to his wife “for all the things that happened” and saying, “We cool now and we’ll work it out.”

“I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand,” he continued. “Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we’re good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something.”

Ray J also captioned his teaser clip of the birth on Monday, “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special.”

He also tweeted alongside a link to the video, “I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Image zoom Ray J (L) and Princess Love with daughter Melody Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET

Ray J (L) and Princess Love with daughter Melody

Love and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018.

The couple announced their second baby on the way in August, revealing that the little one would be joining their family in January 2020 with a series of adorable family photos showing off Love’s growing belly.

“Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your [sic] about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest,” Ray J wrote alongside his post on Instagram.

Two months later, they shared that they were expecting a boy via a unique reveal that saw the second-time dad-to-be take to the skies in a helicopter that released a cloud of blue smoke.