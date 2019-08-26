'Two Under 2!' Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Ray J is about to be a father of two!

The rapper and his wife, Princess Love, announced that they are expecting their second child together in January 2020. They shared the news with a series of adorable family photos they both posted on Sunday, showing off Princess’ growing belly, and their 15-month-old daughter Melody Love.

“Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your [sic] about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest,” the excited father wrote alongside his post on Instagram.

In the photos, the family of three could be seen enjoying some quality time together in the pool while Princess wore a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her pregnant belly.

RELATED: Watch Ray J Wear a Fake Baby Bump and Feel ‘Contractions’ Ahead of His Daughter’s Birth

“Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj#2under2 #Blessed,” Princess shared on her Instagram.

The mother’s announcement featured some sweet family photos coordinated with white outfits, while little Melody wore a t-shirt that read, “big sis.”

The couple, who wed in August 2016 after four years of dating, welcomed their first daughter together in May 2018. They were open with their struggles to get pregnant with Melody, and kept their pregnancy with her a secret until the second trimester “because it is bad luck to announce too early” Princess had said in her Instagram caption of the baby bump at the time.

RELATED: She’s Here! Ray J and Princess Welcome Their First Child

Image zoom Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Ahead of Melody’s birth, Princess wanted to make sure Ray J understood exactly how difficult pregnancy was and what labor felt like.

“Being pregnant is no joke, and I want Ray to understand that,” she had said in the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love one-hour special that aired in Aug. 2018.

She had her husband wear a prosthetic pregnant belly, complete with full breasts, and hooked him up to a device that simulated contractions.