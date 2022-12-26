Ray J Praises Estranged Wife Princess Love for Decorating Kids''' Christmas Trees: 'Just Amazing'

"No help at all!!!" Ray J exclaimed of estranged wife Princess Love's Christmas tree decor skills, after she designed character-themed trees for their two children

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Published on December 26, 2022 04:21 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET); https://www.instagram.com/p/CmicfnMOI7D/?hl=en. Ray J/Instagram
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty for BET; Ray J/Instagram

Ray J's kids woke up to quite the display on Christmas morning.

The Love & Hip Hop star, 41, praised his wife Princess Love amid their ongoing divorce after she decorated two Christmas trees for their kids, including a Pokémon tree for daughter Melody Love, 4½, and a Paw Patrol tree for 2½-year-old son Epik Ray.

"Just wanna tell you @princesslove - you really did a great job decorating these Xmas trees all by yourself - no help at all!!! - so proud of you!" he captioned a video of the trees. "Just AMAZING!! Love you!!! The KIDS LOVE THEM!!!!

"Epik has the Paw Patrol Xmas tree and Melz has the Pokémon Xmas tree Now let's fill the trees with gifts and love!!! — what y'all think about the trees ?? — oh and happy holidayz too!!!" Ray J added.

Love, 38, also shared a clip of her creations to Instagram. "Happy Holidays! It's our favorite time of the year," she wrote in the caption. "I had so much fun doing the kids' trees this year. This year Epik's into Paw Patrol and Melody loves Pokémon. They came out perfect."

After Ray J filed for divorce from Love for the third time last time October, the couple has aired out some of their issues on season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. According to Radar Online, the pair is headed to trial in their divorce after they failed to reach a settlement in mediation.

RELATED VIDEO: Brandy Reacts to Jack Harlow Learning She's Ray J's Sister: 'I Will Murk This Dude in Rap at 43'

The pair met while appearing together on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and they got married in August 2016. Love filed for divorce for the first time in May 2020, just months after welcoming Epik. She filed to dismiss the divorce that July.

After Ray J filed for divorce again that September, he said on The Talk that he would "be up for" marriage counseling. He called off the divorce last March before filing once again in October 2021, while he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

