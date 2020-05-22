Ray J Says 'Wife' Princess Love 'Has Been Supermom' Weeks After She Filed for Divorce

Ray J and his wife Princess Love appear to be moving forward.

After Princess, 35, filed for divorce earlier this month, the musician turned reality star, 39, said during a virtual press conference on Thursday that they were focused on parenting their two children — Melody Love, who turns 2 on Saturday, and Epik Ray, 4 months — together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm back with the kids right now so I'm just really excited about my daughter's birthday coming up this weekend," Ray J said. "Over these past few months, though, I've been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days. My wife has been supermom, and she wasn't having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We're taking it one day at a time."

"It's a blessing that my daughter's birthday is Saturday," he continued. "For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that. That's a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we're just locked in with the parenting. God is good."

Through this difficult time, Ray J — who married Princess in 2016 — said he has discovered "the most important thing is family."

"Sometimes I feel like I need to work, work, work to make sure that I put up enough money for the kids and make sure I secure finances so that we can be safe," he said. "My first priority is definitely the kids."

Image zoom Leon Bennett/Getty Images Princess Love, Ray J and their daughter Melody

In November last year, Princess claimed that she would be filing for divorce after she said that Ray J left her and Melody Love "stranded" in Las Vegas. Ray J has repeatedly denied that he did so. Then on May 5, Princess made the filing official.

During the virtual press conference, Ray J also shared a first look at the music video for his new single "Stranded," which seems to be inspired by the Las Vegas situation with his wife. In the music video, Ray J can be seen on the Strip as he sings, "Out of all things baby why would you say that you were stranded?"

"Stranded," which will be available to stream in mid-June, will be the first single off of Ray J's upcoming fifth studio album, Follow My Lead, due out this summer.