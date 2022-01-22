Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Reveal Their New Baby Boy's Sentimental Name

Bachelor in Paradise alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced the name of their sweet newborn in an Instagram post on Friday

"In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section - Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 oz and 21in long," Raven, 31, captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the couple's new bundle of joy on Friday.

Some of the sweet snaps Raven added into her post include a family picture of the three of them – with Raven and Gates wearing matching grey-and-white striped outfits – some solo shots of Gates, another pic of the mother-son duo sporting matching black clothes with a cute star pattern, and a video of Gates trying not to fall asleep in front of the camera.

Adam, 31, offered an explanation of their son's name in the caption of his own Instagram post.

"Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well," Adam revealed. "It is also tribute to Ravens maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf - also my great grandfathers name. We're getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already."

Adam's collection of photos of his newborn son included an array of snapshots of Gates – including an adorable picture of him taking a little snooze on the couch with their dog gently resting his head next to him, a picture of the family of three on their way to leave the hospital, and a cute video of the tiny tot with a pacifier in his mouth.

The couple shared their little one's name to mark getting to take him home from the hospital.

"We're finally heading home today from being at the hospital since Monday!!" Raven said in her post. "What was life before him??? I can't recall. So many of you told me "seeing your child for the first time, it's a feeling you can't explain". You all were so right! I may tell the story of his birth later. But for now, I'll hold off and just soak in these precious moments with him now that we are home."

The reality star thanked her doctors and her and Adam's families for their support.

"But the most comforting part of all was looking into Adam's green eyes knowing we were in this together. Many things could of went wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family! .. Boaz included 🖤🤍"

Raven and Adam first told PEOPLE they were expecting in July, nearly four months after they wed in an intimate ceremony at The Olana, a majestic estate located just outside of Dallas, where the couple resides.