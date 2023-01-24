'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'

The couple are already parents to son Gates Zev, who just turned 1

By
Published on January 24, 2023 09:18 AM
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk with son Gates. Photo: Raven Gates/instagram

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expanding their family!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple, both 32, are already parents to 1-year-old son Gates Zev.

"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us! … especially Adam 🤣🤣" the couple wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Among the carousel of pictures, Adam held their squirmy, smiley toddler, while Raven proudly showed her sonogram reel.

In another photo, the second-time parents-to-be held Gates' hands — and he looked as though he was already walking!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Raven and Adam welcomed Gates on Jan. 18, 2022, less than a year after they wed in an intimate ceremony at The Olana, an estate located near Dallas, where the couple resides.

"In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section — Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 oz and 21in long," Raven captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the couple's new bundle of joy.

Adam offered an explanation of their son's name in the caption of his own Instagram post.

"Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well," he revealed. "It is also tribute to Ravens maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf - also my great grandfathers name. We're getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already."

Raven and Adam revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child in July 2021.

"It's so exciting," Raven said at the time. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"

As the couple shared their wedding bliss the previous spring, they also seemed to foretell their future family.

"I want three kids, but Raven might be tapped out at two," Adam said with a laugh at the time.

Added Raven, "I'm just so happy to marry someone I love so much. I prayed for this day. And God willing, we will have a honeymoon baby!"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/3022299370948783789/ — Chrissy Teigen Returns to Hospital to 'Bandage' C-Section Wound After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen Says She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her Wound After Daughter Esti Maxine's Birth
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump Modeling Vintage Outfits
Rumer Willis leaving a workout class, carrying her new Warmies while showing off her baby bump wearing sustainable brand Losano
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Growing Baby Bump in Black and White Athleisure Look
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Mandy Moore babies
Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo
Madlyn Kissinger and Colby Kissinger
'The Ultimatum' 's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited and Thankful'
Alix Klineman expecting baby
Olympic Volleyball Star Alix Klineman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé: Photos
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares Fitness Video from the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Spouse of Detective Jason Rivera Dominique Rivera speaks during Memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on January 21, 2023
Wife of Late NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Is Expecting Their 'Miracle' Baby 1 Year After His Death
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin Shares Photo of Hilaria and 6-Year-Old Son Leo in First Post Since Pending Criminal Charges
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr50jNunOo/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Meghan McCain/Instagram
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game