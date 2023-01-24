'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expanding their family!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple, both 32, are already parents to 1-year-old son Gates Zev.

"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us! … especially Adam 🤣🤣" the couple wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Among the carousel of pictures, Adam held their squirmy, smiley toddler, while Raven proudly showed her sonogram reel.

In another photo, the second-time parents-to-be held Gates' hands — and he looked as though he was already walking!

Raven and Adam welcomed Gates on Jan. 18, 2022, less than a year after they wed in an intimate ceremony at The Olana, an estate located near Dallas, where the couple resides.

"In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section — Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 oz and 21in long," Raven captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the couple's new bundle of joy.

Adam offered an explanation of their son's name in the caption of his own Instagram post.

"Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well," he revealed. "It is also tribute to Ravens maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf - also my great grandfathers name. We're getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already."

Raven and Adam revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child in July 2021.

"It's so exciting," Raven said at the time. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"

As the couple shared their wedding bliss the previous spring, they also seemed to foretell their future family.

"I want three kids, but Raven might be tapped out at two," Adam said with a laugh at the time.

Added Raven, "I'm just so happy to marry someone I love so much. I prayed for this day. And God willing, we will have a honeymoon baby!"