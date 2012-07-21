Jay DeMarcus Welcomes Son Dylan Jay

Jay DeMarcus and wife Allison welcomed a son, Dylan Jay DeMarcus, on Friday, July 20 in Nashville, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The littlest rascal has arrived!

The baby boy arrived at 4:02 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and is 20½ inches long. Allison, 35, and Dylan are “doing well in a local hospital,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

Although DeMarcus, 41, was in Detroit for a Rascal Flatts performance Friday, he flew to Nashville just in time to welcome his son into the world.

He returned to Detroit hours later for the show — and didn’t have time to take off his hospital scrubs beforehand — but plans to fly home to his family as soon as possible.

Dylan joins big sister Madeline Leigh, 19 months.

DeMarcus and his wife — a CMT personality and former Miss Tennessee — married in 2004. They announced the pregnancy in January.