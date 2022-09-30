Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition

Published on September 30, 2022 05:20 PM
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes His Second Baby with Fiancé Jazlyn Michelle — His 10th Baby
Photo: Jazlyn Mychelle/Instagram

Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten.

The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle.

The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn.

"Klemenza tru 💙👨‍👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo.

"We got left today for a little but it's cool" - Top #newborn 👨🏽‍🍼," the rapper captioned the same picture on his page.

Youngboy and Mychelle are also parents to daughter Nora, born in 2021.

Youngboy is father to another eight children with seven women. He is dad to son Kentrell Jr., 20 months, whom he shares with Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather.

He shares daughter Kodi Capri, 2½, with actress Drea Symone and is believed to be the father of her older daughter, whose name is unknown.

The rapper is also dad to daughter Armani, 2, and son Kayden, 6, with a woman named Nisha, son Kacey, 3, with influencer Jania Bania, 5-year-old son Taylin with a woman named Nia and son Kamiri, 5, with Starr Dejanee. Youngboy also acts as a father to Dejanee's son, Kamron, who is not biologically his.

Youngboy and Mychelle first announced they were expecting earlier this month, when the rapper posted a photo of a baby bump with what appears to be an engagement ring. He later confirmed that he and Mychelle had gotten engaged and had their second baby on the way.

The young rapper has drawn comparisons to Elon Musk and Nick Cannon over his growing family, though he doesn't often publicly comment on his blended family.

