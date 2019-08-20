Image zoom Logic Timothy Kuratek/Getty Images

Logic is going to be a dad!

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, 29, dropped a new freestyle rap on Monday called “No Pressure,” in which he sings about his negative feelings towards the music industry.

But that wasn’t all he rapped about in the new track. The performer, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced at the end of his song that he was also expecting his first child, a son.

“And I’m having a little baby!” he raps. “Surprise! It’s a little baby boy, f— TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that s—!”

Elsewhere in the song, Logic appears to reference his upcoming child by rapping, “I wear this 24-karat solid gold rollie for my son as an heirloom.”

The rapper also seemingly hinted that his first child will be named Robert, when he raps, “Welcome little Bobby to the world.” Naming his son Robert wouldn’t come as a shock, considering it’s a family name that both Logic and his father share.

WARNING: Below video contains explicit language

Though he did not reveal who the mother of his child is, Logic is in a relationship with clothing designer Brittney Noell.

The mostly-private couple first met in early 2018 and by April of that year, Noell was traveling with the rapper to his show in Las Vegas by private jet, according to TMZ.

In June, Noell appeared to celebrate her bachelorette party and was captured in a friend’s Instagram wearing a white robe with crystal embellishments on the back and a ring on her left hand.

By the end of July, TMZ reported that Logic and Noell had obtained a marriage license and were preparing to tie the knot in the coming days — which seemingly explains his reference to the outlet in his freestyle rap.

At this time, it is unclear if the pair have officially wed.

A rep for Logic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Logic and Noell were first linked shortly after Logic split from his wife of two years, Jessica Andrea.

The former couple released a lengthy statement on social media in March 2018 about the end of their relationship, which also came four days after TMZ broke the news.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” the duo wrote in a joint statement.

The exes also used the opportunity to set the record straight about their marriage, hitting back at rumors of infidelity or strife.

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”

In April of that year, they filed for divorce. One month later, Logic had listed their Tarzana, California property on the market.

Back in May 2017, however, Logic told Billboard that he hoped to have three children with Andrea.

Logic recently released his fifth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in May 2019, a project he is currently on tour promoting.

The rapper also launched his own label, Bobby Boy Records, as a joint venture with Def Jam Records at the beginning of the year.