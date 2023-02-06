Senator Raphael Warnock Says Son Caleb Tried Karate on Vice President Kamala Harris at Swear-In

Sen. Raphael Warnock wasn't immune from an embarrassing parenting moment while being sworn into office.

Appearing on Sherri Monday, the senator, 53, opened up to host Sherri Shepherd about how his 4-year-old son Caleb decided to show off his new hobby to Vice President Kamala Harris while dad was being sworn into office.

"I have a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son," he explained as a photo from his swear-in earlier this year appeared onscreen.

"Listen, I'm being sworn in there by the Vice President of the United States. First Black woman in that spot," Warnock shared, setting the scene.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And lately, my son is obsessed with karate, and I'm embarrassed that as I was getting ready to be sworn in, he leaned back, and he tried to kick the Vice President."

"That's one of those moments when a parent really wants to go down, and you want the floor to open," he laughed. "Thankfully, he didn't connect. The Secret Service kept their cool."

Warnock shares Caleb and daughter Chloe, 6, with ex Oulèye Ndoye.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Speaking to PEOPLE about his new children's book, Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!, Warnock opened up about what it's like talking about some of the more difficult subjects in the news with his two young children.

"It's something I'm navigating right now as a dad, because, let's face it: as a parent, you want your children to enjoy the beauty and the magic and the innocence of childhood," the senator told PEOPLE.

"My daughter is 6 and my son is 4. And I'm navigating right now, how do you explain certain things? But I think the care that you have as a parent is what comes through in the way I tell that story in the book."