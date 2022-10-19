Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'

Randy Houser is also dad to 2-year-old son Huckleberry with wife Tatiana, plus 10-year-old son West from a previous relationship

Published on October 19, 2022 11:43 AM
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Their Second Baby Together
Photo: Laura Moll | @lauramollphoto

Randy Houser is a boy dad once more!

The country artist, 46, and wife Tatiana, 28, have welcomed their second baby together, a little boy, the pair revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. Son Harlan "Banks" Houser was born on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"Answered prayers and hearts so full 🙏🏼," the couple captioned the joint post, which included a photo of the newborn with his parents, wearing a neutral long-sleeve onesie as they held them.

The "Note to Self" singer's family also posed for a new family photo, which included their 3-year-old son Huckleberry Randolph and their dog, Hawk. Huck sits on Randy's lap as Tatiana holds Harlan, with Hawk at her side.

"We have spent the past 4 weeks soaking up every minute of family time with baby Banks. Thank you Lord for this sweet boy!!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Laura Moll | @lauramollphoto
R: Caption . PHOTO: Laura Moll | @lauramollphoto

Tatiana hinted that their baby boy had arrived in an Instagram post on Monday, where she shared photos from a festive fall family outing.

"A few weeks ago we squeezed in a family trip to the pumpkin patch while my parents were in town… and while I was in early labor 🙊," she captioned the photo carousel. "And I wondered why Huck was being so clingy that morning 👶🏼🤍☺️ The best time of year in Nashville! 🍁 🎃"

Houser first shared the exciting news that their family was growing in April on the radio show TC & Dina B on Kiss Country 99.9. The singer is also dad to 10-year-old son West from his previous marriage.

Asked if Huckleberry would become a big brother anytime soon, Houser replied, "He is, yeah. In October."

"I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go," Houser added.

While celebrating Huckleberry's 3rd birthday, the country singer shared a sweet song they sing together and opened up about the joys of being a dad.

"Hucky your beautiful momma @tatianahouser and I couldn't be more proud that you chose us to be your Parents," he wrote in his Instagram post, in part.

"Your determination and personality will make you whatever it is you want to be little man. We Love you so much."

