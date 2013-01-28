Randy Houser and West Bond over Bedtime Routine

"The biggest thing he's doing right now is hollering 'Dada,'" Houser, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom



Courtesy Randy Houser

It’s been a big week for singer Randy Houser: Within days of releasing his new album How Country Feels, the title track is already steady at the top of the charts.

But the country crooner isn’t the only one putting his powerhouse voice on display. According to Houser, his 10-month-old son West has also been busy exercising his vocal chords.

“The biggest thing he’s doing right now is hollering ‘Dada,'” Houser, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Already planning for his family’s future on the road, the doting dad is looking forward to the day he can bring his baby boy on tour — after he can secure a bigger bus.

“Right now there are 11 guys on the bus so it makes it hard to bring a baby on the road,” he explains.



But while he waits for his dad to accommodate his growing entourage, West is working hard at home meeting his milestones.

“He’s pulling up on everything,” Houser shares. “He also learned to crawl. He can pretty much get on his horsey [toy] by himself.”

And although West has formed an incredibly strong bond with his mama, Jessa Lee, the new dad admits he prefers to tackle baby boy’s bedtime routine on his own.

“My favorite thing is to rock him at nighttime when he’s going to bed,” he says.