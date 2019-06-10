Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Son Huckleberry Randolph: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Randy Houser‘s got his dad “Boots On!”

The country singer-songwriter and his wife of three years Tatiana welcomed their first child together, a son, in Nashville on Sunday, June 9, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“My beautiful and brave wife Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser,” Houser tells PEOPLE of newborn son Huck, who arrived weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“He’s handsome, healthy and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.”

Houser is already a dad to 7-year-old son West.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Randy Houser and wife Tatiana with son Huckleberry Randolph Gabriella Starzynski

Image zoom Randy Houser, wife Tatiana and son Huckleberry Randolph Gabriella Starzynski

Image zoom Randy Houser's baby announcement Photo By Natalia Davidson

RELATED GALLERY: Randy Houser and Tatiana Starzynski’s Wedding Album

Houser, 43, and Tatiana, 25, announced their little one on the way in late January, sharing a snapshot of themselves from the back wearing matching jackets reading “DADDY HOUSER” and “MAMMA HOUSER” as their pup Hawk wore an ultrasound photo around his neck.

“2019 just keeps getting better. Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE!” the singer captioned his post.

“I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share 🙏🏼 Can’t wait for the best year of our lives,” Houser concluded, tagging his wife and adding the hashtag, “#babyhouser.”

They revealed the sex of their baby in February, sharing a video of them cutting a cake at a “gender reveal” party held in Tatiana’s native Australia that showed blue on the inside.

RELATED VIDEO: She’s Country! Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Navy Rome







Tatiana was the guest of honor in April at a baby shower celebrating her baby boy on the way, attended by friends and family including Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley, who’s also expecting a son.

Among the sweet décor were plenty of greenery and blue and white accents throughout, complete with a two-tier cake decorated with tiny deer and a sign that read “BABY HOUSER.”

“I had the most wonderful Sunday celebrating Baby Houser with some incredible women by my side,” Tatiana — who wore a dark-blue long-sleeved frock for the fun day — captioned a photo gallery from the shower.

“The biggest thank you to my beautiful sister @natalia_davidson, @hayley_hubbard, @hannahleemont and @dadygail for hosting my DREAM baby shower 💙💙💙 I love you girls so much!” she added. “Not long now until we meet this little peanut and I couldn’t be more excited!!!!”