Breakfast Buddies! Randy Houser Shares Video of Son Crying for Dad's Bacon: 'That Is My Boy'

Randy Houser's son Huckleberry Randolph proved he already has a healthy appetite at just 10 months old, making it clear in a video the country singer shared recently that he has a taste for a very specific breakfast meat.

"Hucky, it's okay, Daddy's cooling it off for you," Houser tells his son in the Instagram clip as he blows on a piece of bacon for the little boy, who can only cry in protest as he waits.

"Is Daddy not giving you the bacon?" Houser's wife Tatiana addresses their baby boy from behind the camera, clearly holding in a laugh.

"I promise it's coming!" the "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" crooner says, eventually handing it over after Huckleberry starts wailing more loudly.

Adds Houser to the camera near the end of the clip after his son is happily munching away, "That is my boy."

Houser — who's also dad to 8-year-old son West — and Tatiana, 26, welcomed their first child together in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 9 of last year, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"My beautiful and brave wife Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser," Houser told PEOPLE of little Huck, who arrived at 1:38 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

"He's handsome, healthy and happy and we couldn't be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him."

The couple announced their little one on the way in late January 2019, sharing a snapshot of themselves from the back wearing matching jackets reading "DADDY HOUSER" and "MAMMA HOUSER" as their pup Hawk wore an ultrasound photo around his neck.

Houser and Tatiana celebrated their fourth anniversary on Monday, each posting a sweet tribute accompanying a throwback photo and video footage from their wedding day.

"4 years ago 🤍 Still the best day of my life, promising my heart to you @randyhouser ✨," Tatiana captioned their wedding video on Instagram, set to "H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Line.

"4 years ago I got to become the man who gets to spend my life with this beautiful lady," Houser began his heartfelt message, captioning a photo of the pair with their wedding cake. "The last several weeks have been such a wonderful time of reconnection and remembrance for us. I never get to spend this much time at home and I'm so thankful for it. Seems weird to say because there is so much uncertainty right now and I'm not able to make money, but I feel so secure knowing you are by my side, Tatiana."

"You make every situation look easy," he continued. "I'd marry you in every life. I'm still blown away that I got you in this one. The Bible says in Proverbs that 'The Man who finds a wife finds a Treasure; and he receives favor from the Lord.' The Lord must really love me to lead me to you. I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you. Happy Anniversary @TatianaHouser"