Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Expecting Second Baby: 'Here We Go'

Randy Houser is expanding his family!

The country artist, 46, and wife Tatiana are expecting their second baby together, he revealed on the radio show TC & Dina B on Kiss Country 99.9.

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Huckleberry Randolph and the singer is also dad to 10-year-old son West from a previous relationship.

Asked if Huckleberry would become a big brother anytime soon, Houser replied, "He is, yeah. In October."

"I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go," Houser added.

Houser and Tatiana welcomed their first child together in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 9, 2019, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"My beautiful and brave wife Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser," Houser told PEOPLE of little Huck, who arrived at 1:38 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

"He's handsome, healthy and happy and we couldn't be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him."