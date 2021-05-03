Randall Emmett Praises Fiancée Lala Kent as He Shares Photo of Her Nursing 'Princess' Daughter Ocean

Last week, Lala Kent recounted one of the "hardest days" she had while breastfeeding, which left her feeling "terrible"

Randall Emmett is in awe of Lala Kent as a mom.

The film producer, 50, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of his Vanderpump Rules star fiancée, 30, breastfeeding their daughter Ocean, whom they welcomed on March 15. "The queen and the princess ❤️," Emmett captioned the mother-daughter post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, Kent got candid about a breastfeeding scare that left her feeling "terrible" for her daughter. She shared that Ocean had an upset stomach, which the new mom linked to the vegan meal she had recently eaten before nursing.

"Yesterday was one of our hardest days," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies [sic] tummy, but never worried too much. I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. I'm sure you're all thinking 'you're an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!..."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night," she adds. "I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk. I sobbed when it was time for bed- yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl. Wish us luck today, that I've pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs."

According to the Mayo Clinic, certain foods and drinks "could cause your baby to become irritable or have an allergic reaction."

The experts add, "If your baby becomes fussy or develops a rash, diarrhea or wheezing soon after nursing, consult your baby's doctor. If you suspect that something in your diet might be affecting your baby, avoid the food or drink for up to a week to see if it makes a difference in your baby's behavior. Avoiding certain foods, such as garlic, onions or cabbage, might help."

Lala Kent Randall Emmett Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in 2018 | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The Give Them Lala author has previously been open about her breastfeeding journey.

"So many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed," Kent wrote on Instagram April 1 alongside a photo of herself pumping. "I thought this was a strange question because it's not that simple. I know many women who struggled- whether the baby didn't latch, milk wasn't coming in, or it just wasn't for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn't want to feel disappointment or shame."