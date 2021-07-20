Randall Emmett Calls Fiancée Lala Kent His 'Hero' and 'Greatest, Most Loving' Mother to Baby Ocean

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett welcomed their first baby together, daughter Ocean, in March

Randall Emmett is celebrating fiancée Lala Kent as an amazing mother to their baby daughter Ocean.

The film producer, 50, caught up with PEOPLE at Monday's screening of Midnight in the Switchgrass in Los Angeles, where he praised Kent for being the "greatest, most loving mother" to their 4-month-old.

"She is just perfect," the new dad tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She is the greatest, most loving mother. She doesn't even know my name half the time anymore. I come in, and I'm like, 'Babe, I'm home!,' and she's looking at Ocean, and the love that they have for each other. I'm just happy that she is so happy."

Emmett, who is also dad to two older daughters from a previous relationship, says he's "just content that [Kent] has so much love, that she is so in love with Ocean."

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I don't think that I am surprised [that she has so much love], I just think that I am so proud that she is such an amazing mom, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in my life," he says.

"She is just Wonder Woman," Emmett adds. "She is my hero. She runs a business, she is on a TV show, and she is raising our daughter."

Back in May, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that her fiancé was already looking to try for a second baby just two months after she gave birth to Ocean.

During an Amazon Live conversation promoting her book Give Them Lala, Kent told Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, "I love that you asked that, because I thought I was gonna have to fight so hard to get baby No. 2. Randall, two days ago, was like, 'I think I'm ready to start trying again.' "

"I was like, 'I'm still trying to get my bounce-back bod on!' " she added with a laugh. "I am not about to get pregnant again!"

"Let me just say this, because you know I have three, mine are very close in age, and it works," said Bryant, who is mom to teenage daughters Grace and twins Angel and Adore. "You don't wanna get out of the baby milk/diaper stage ... and then start over. If you can get it all in now, it's the best thing."