Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, with whom he costarred in Bohemian Rhapsody, have been dating for over three years

Rami Malek Shares Advice to His Future Kid, Says He 'Stole This' from Girlfriend Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek shared details about some of his favorite things, including a line he learned from his girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

In a new Q&A with his stylist Ilaria Urbinati, the No Time to Die star, 40, shared the advice he would give to his future son or daughter, which was something he actually acquired from Boynton, whom he costarred in Bohemian Rhapsody and began dating while filming the 2018 movie.

"I stole this from Lucy [Boynton]: there's an Aldous Huxley quote that just says, 'Go lightly,' " Malek shared, paraphrasing the English writer and philosopher's popular Island passage.

Malek and Boynton were romantically linked after they both starred in the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic. The couple kept their romance private with Malek later confirming their relationship in early 2019.

Speaking of Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek named the film as his favorite movie to star in "because I met some of my best friends that I'll treasure for life. And I met Freddie."

Elsewhere in the rapid-fire interview, Malek, who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, talked about childhood memories involving his favorite holiday, which is quickly approaching.

"I love Halloween. I've done every Tim Burton character known to man. I did a pretty good Edward Scissorhands one year," he said about his 2017 costume for a London party, which he attended at the time with Boynton.

The Oscar winner also recalled the time he "mustered up the balls" to tell his Larry Crowne costar Tom Hanks about a Halloween costume inspired by one of his most beloved characters.