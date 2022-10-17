Ralph Macchio's kids didn't always know about their father's time in the spotlight.

While appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, the Cobra Kai actor, 60, shared a hilarious story about when his son was a child and first realized his dad's claim to fame in The Karate Kid.

"There was a time when they realized our dad's not like the other dads," he said of his two kids, son Daniel, 26, and daughter Julia, 30. "Why are people standing on one leg and putting their arms up, what does that mean?"

Macchio went on to share that when Daniel was 5 years old, he had his first run-in with his dad's stardom.

"My mom must have sent over a bin full of teen magazines from back in the day, and [Daniel] comes in the house not knowing what's going on, he's like, 'Dad was huge and we missed it!' " Macchio said with a laugh.

"Now Dad is quasi-huge and they're seeing it," he said of his kids seeing him on Cobra Kai.

Speaking of his work on Cobra Kai, Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off series, Macchio said it's "so wonderful" that both of his kids are into the show. The actor shares his two kids with wife Phyllis Fierro.

"My kids that are now young adults, they champion the show and they watch it with their friends and they're experiencing the whole thing," he shared.

Macchio's daughter Julia even made her own appearance in the series, joining the franchise in season 4 as Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) cousin Vanessa LaRusso, who gives him and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) a quick lesson in parenting.

Julia Macchio/Instagram

Julia's appearance on the show marked the father-daughter duo's first time sharing the screen together.

"She knocked it out of the park," Ralph previously PEOPLE of his daughter's time on the series. "I was the proud father on set that day. As soon as she ran our first take, everybody was like, 'Holy crap, she's got this character.' "

With all the success The Karate Kid franchise and Cobra Kai have had over the years, Macchio noted that having his daughter appear on the show was "the icing on the cake [and] the cherry on top." "It was certainly a highlight for me in season 4 and just a joy I've had that opportunity," he added. "Julia showed up for her old man."