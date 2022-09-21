Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr's Four Kids Cheer on Dad at NFL Game — See the Sweet Photo!

Derek Carr's family is showing him all the support this football season.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, 31, had wife Heather Carr and their four children — daughter Brooklyn Mae, 21 months, and sons Deakon Derek, 3, Deker Luke, 6, and Dallas Mason, 9 — posing together on the sidelines at their dad's game.

All four kids were decked out in Raiders gear, with Deakon and Deker each holding a football as they stood together. Brooklyn adorably squinted at the camera in her gray Raiders dress, with her hair done in pigtails.

Derek and Heather first met when she was waitressing at a local steakhouse in Fresno, where he was living at the time while attending and playing football for Fresno State. The two hit it off and tied the knot in July 2012.

The couple faced both joy and hardship with the birth of Dallas in August 2013. Their son was born eight days early with intestinal malrotation, a rare abnormality where an infant's intestines are entangled.

After three emergency surgeries, the intestines were corrected. Dallas spent 23 days in Children's Hospital Central California before going home and thankfully, he has been healthy since.

Last month, the family celebrated Dallas' ninth birthday with a golf-themed celebration. "Happy 9th birthday Dallas! We love you so much and are so thankful the Lord gave us you!" Heather captioned photos from the day.

"You bring us so much joy. We're excited to celebrate you today! 🥳"

Earlier this summer, Derek and Heather celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Celebrated 10 years of being married to my best friend! You are more than I could've ever dreamed or imagined. I love you @derekcarrqb 🤍," Heather captioned a photo from the couple's celebration barbecue.

Derek shared a simple off-guard selfie taken with his wife, writing, "You're the most beautiful person in the world even when you don't know the picture is coming ;) Happy 10th Anniversary my love @heathercarr4."