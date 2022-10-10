Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca

October 10, 2022
Rafael Nadal
Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood!

The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs.

The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend and rival Roger Federer.

Nadal first shared his family's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal of Spain receives a congratulatory kiss from his wife Xisca Perello after his victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Men's Singles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on October 11th 2020 in Paris, France
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," the Spanish tennis pro shared.

Nadal explained to reporters that he kept the news close because he doesn't usually discuss his personal life.

"I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," said the famed tennis player, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

"I don't know what will change in my life because I don't have experience, but I don't think it will change my professional life," he added of becoming a father.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attended the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation held at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain
Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty

Nadal and his wife wed in October 2019 and dated for 14 years before tying the knot. In a rare comment in 2017, Nadal discussed wanting to expand his family.

"I would love to have children: boys, girls… I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he told The Sun. "I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [traveling] throughout the year and having children] is ideal."

