Rafael Nadal Confirms He and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Are Expecting First Baby

"I'm going to be a father," the 36-year-old tennis pro confirmed in a press conference Friday

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Rafael Nadal has exciting news to share, on and off the court!

The tennis star, 36, and wife Mery "Xisca" Perelló are expecting their first baby together, he confirmed at a press conference Friday in Palma de Mallorca. The athlete also shared that he will compete at Wimbledon, which begins on June 27.

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," the Spanish tennis pro shared.

Nadal explained to reporters that he's kept the news close because he doesn't usually discuss his personal life. "I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," said the famed tennis player, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

"I don't know what will change in my life because I don't have experience, but I don't think it will change my professional life," he added of becoming a father.

Maria Francisca Perello Rafael Nadal Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty

The news comes during an exciting time in his professional career, achieving his 14th French Open win earlier this month. His win makes him the oldest champion to win the tournament, which he first won at just 19 years old in 2005.

"It's something I never believed," Nadal said after the match, according to ESPN. "Being here at 36, being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career. Playing here one more time means a lot for me.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Musketeers’ Cup after winning Championship point against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men's Singles Final match on Day 15 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images) Credit: Andy Cheung/Getty

Nadal and his wife wed in October 2019 and dated for 14 years before tying the knot. In a rare comment in 2017, Nadal discussed wanting to expand his family.