Rafael Nadal Confirms He and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Are Expecting First Baby
Rafael Nadal has exciting news to share, on and off the court!
The tennis star, 36, and wife Mery "Xisca" Perelló are expecting their first baby together, he confirmed at a press conference Friday in Palma de Mallorca. The athlete also shared that he will compete at Wimbledon, which begins on June 27.
"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," the Spanish tennis pro shared.
Nadal explained to reporters that he's kept the news close because he doesn't usually discuss his personal life. "I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," said the famed tennis player, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."
"I don't know what will change in my life because I don't have experience, but I don't think it will change my professional life," he added of becoming a father.
The news comes during an exciting time in his professional career, achieving his 14th French Open win earlier this month. His win makes him the oldest champion to win the tournament, which he first won at just 19 years old in 2005.
"It's something I never believed," Nadal said after the match, according to ESPN. "Being here at 36, being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career. Playing here one more time means a lot for me.
Nadal and his wife wed in October 2019 and dated for 14 years before tying the knot. In a rare comment in 2017, Nadal discussed wanting to expand his family.
"I would love to have children: boys, girls… I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he told The Sun. "I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [traveling] throughout the year and having children] is ideal."