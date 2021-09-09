RaeLynn Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Daisy Rae: 'So Thankful for Our Little Blonde Miracle'

Baby makes three!

RaeLynn welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Rae Davis, with husband Josh Davis on Wednesday, Sept. 8, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

Baby Daisy arrived at 4:07 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz.

"7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm September 8th 2021 we became a family of three!" the singer writes alongside photos with her newborn and her husband at the hospital. "These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world 🌼 babies are truly a gift."

"So thankful for our little blonde miracle ❤️ now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y'all!" she concludes the sweet post.

The Voice alum, who wed Davis in 2016, announced her pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE back in May, saying that this past year she and her husband have "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family."

Despite finding out the news in January, RaeLynn wanted to wait until her 27th birthday to make the announcement.

"Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she told PEOPLE. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"

At the time, the star said she had "a lot of amazing women and moms around me that have been so helpful" along the way so far — even several fellow country music wives.

"Katelyn [Brown] was the first friend I told outside of my family and she cried with me because it's been a dream of mine for a while to be a mama," said RaeLynn. "She has been such a light for me during this process. She and Summer Pardi have become some of my rocks during this quarantine year. I told Maren [Morris] and she was so excited! I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

RaeLynn also shared that she plans to base her parenting in her faith.