RaeLynn Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting First Baby, a Daughter: 'The Best Birthday Present'

RaeLynn's family is expanding!

The country singer is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Josh Davis, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE, saying that this past year the pair, who wed in 2016, have "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family."

It'll be a daughter for the Voice alum, due in September. "I for sure thought I was having a boy — I don't know why; I just did. Josh's gut feeling the whole time was a girl, so he was right for sure. I didn't care either way, though."

"I should have known with my debut song 'God Made Girls' that God would give me a girl first!" she jokes.

As for why RaeLynn is making the announcement on her 27th birthday Tuesday, after finding out she was expecting in January? "Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year so special on this earth is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she says. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"

The singer-songwriter also wanted to make sure she was able to stay on top of her Type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with as a child, while pregnant.

"The main worry I had was managing my diabetes while carrying a baby," she explains. "I've been so fortunate to have an amazing care team that has me on the best regimen. My diabetes and A1C has never been better than it is now."

RaeLynn says she and Davis, who's in the Army, have already decided upon a name for their little girl — but they're keeping the moniker under wraps for now. "We agreed pretty quickly on it because it was just too perfect not to," she says.

The star — who is actively working on new music, the follow-up to her Baytown EP, with the first song expected for release this summer — shares that she plans to base her parenting in her faith.

"We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," the mom-to-be says. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself."

RaeLynn says she has "a lot of amazing women and moms around me that have been so helpful" along the way so far — even several fellow country music moms!

"Katelyn [Brown] was the first friend I told outside of my family and she cried with me because it's been a dream of mine for a while to be a mama," says RaeLynn. "She has been such a light for me during this process. She and Summer Pardi have become some of my rocks during this quarantine year. I told Maren [Morris] and she was so excited! I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

