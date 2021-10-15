RaeLynn Shares the 'Sweet' Gift That Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sent When Her Baby Was Born

RaeLynn can always count on her former The Voice mentor Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani to be there during milestone moments in her life.

Recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old singer opened up about some of the special gifts she has received from her famous friends following the birth of her baby daughter Daisy Rae last month.

Noting that she has received a pair of hot pink Ugg baby slippers from Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, as well as baby Golden Goose sneakers from Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley, RaeLynn told the outlet that Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 52, also bestowed her with a special gift as well.

"They've been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers," RaeLynn shared. "Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her."

Continuing to speak of the years-long friendship that she and Shelton share, RaeLynn said, "Every once in a while, you just meet somebody that you are like, 'This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,' and I just know that I am going to know that person. I knew that right when I met Blake, he was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor."

"I just consider myself lucky because the connection that we built was just so authentic, and then he has been such a big advocate for me in Nashville," she added.

Raelynn Josh Davis, RaeLynn and daughter Daisy Rae | Credit: Laura Moll Photo

RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis welcomed their first child at 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm September 8th 2021 we became a family of three!" the country star wrote alongside photos with her newborn and her husband at the hospital on Instagram. "These two are my world."

"I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world 🌼 babies are truly a gift," she continued. "So thankful for our little blonde miracle ❤️ now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y'all!"

The Voice alum, who wed Davis in 2016, announced her pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE back in May, saying that this past year she and her husband have "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family."

Shortly after Daisy was born, RaeLynn chatted with PEOPLE once more and said that her daughter had her in tears from the moment they met.

"When she came out and they put her on my chest, I just started crying because I couldn't believe that she was mine," she told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

And though the proud mama has only known her little one for a short time, RaeLynn said that Daisy is already taking after her. "Daisy's definitely going to have a little sass to her, that's for sure," she said. "We're already seeing that in her personality!"

"She's very, very sweet," she added. "She's still figuring out her face, but when she wakes up — I have videos of it — she always looks at me and gives me and her dad a side-eye that is the funniest thing ever. It's like, "Why are you waking me up?! What the hell are you doing?'"

As for who their little bundle of joy resembles more, the "Queens Don't" singer said, "I found some baby pictures of Josh and I do think that she has his lips and chin. But she has my nose and my big eyes, for sure."