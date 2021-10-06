Meet RaeLynn's Daughter Daisy Rae: 'She's Definitely Going to Have a Little Sass to Her!'

RaeLynn's newborn daughter Daisy Rae had the country star in tears from the moment they met.

"When she came out and they put her on my chest, I just started crying because I couldn't believe that she was mine," The Voice alum, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis, 30, welcomed their first child at 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Nashville — and she's already taking after her mama. "Daisy's definitely going to have a little sass to her, that's for sure. We're already seeing that in her personality!"

And Daisy isn't the only baby RaeLynn delivered in September — she also released her second full-length LP, Baytown. "It's been really, really cool to see two important things happen in the same month — to have a vulnerable record come out as I'm going into this new season of being a mom had been really special," the singer-songwriter says.

Raelynn Josh Davis, RaeLynn and daughter Daisy Rae | Credit: Laura Moll Photo

On Daisy's personality and preferences:

She was a little bit of a spitfire last night! But she's very, very sweet. She's still figuring out her face, but she's so funny because when she wakes up — I have videos of it — she always looks at me and gives me and her dad a side-eye that is the funniest thing ever. It's like, "Why are you waking me up?! What the hell are you doing?" So she's definitely going to have a little sass to her, that's for sure. We're already seeing that in her personality.

Of course, every baby loves to be warm because they're cuddled up in your womb for the last nine months, but Daisy loves these little things called Warmies. They're stuffed animals you put in the microwave to warm up. She has a little elephant Warmie that she's obsessed with — when I put it near her she gets so cozy and it's the cutest thing ever.

On who Daisy resembles so far:

I found some baby pictures of Josh and I do think that she has his lips and chin. But she has my nose and my big eyes, for sure. I always had those bug eyes as a kid and she definitely has those. She's a good mix. And she's really long like Josh — I wasn't that long. She's got really long limbs. Her arms are so long that when we give her a bath, she just looks at them like, "Oh my God. Whoa." It's hilarious.

On naming their daughter:

I always had a few names that I liked for her first name but it was never, "That's our daughter's name" when I heard it out loud. Never got to that point.

It ended up that I was at Claire's at the mall, of all places, and there was this cute little girl with glasses and her hair up in curly blonde pigtails. She was trying to pick out something and she was just so cute and funny and sassy! I asked her, "What's your name, darlin'?" She goes, "My name's Daisy." And I was like, "Oh my gosh. That is my kid's future name." I got in the car and told Josh, "Whenever we have a kid, we have to name our kid Daisy." And he was like, "Actually, I really, really like that."

Then I was stuck on a middle name. I've always loved the middle name Mae, but Mae doesn't really mean anything to me besides being born in May and that's M-A-Y. I was like, "She could be named after her Mommy and be Daisy Rae." So that's what we went for.

Raelynn Daisy Rae Davis | Credit: Laura Moll Photo

On her induction and labor:

I had to get induced at 39 weeks because of my diabetes — they really won't let you go past 39 weeks with Type 1 diabetes. I'm always going to listen to what I need to do but with diabetes, I had to be so careful with my pregnancy. I knew it was going to be a process though because Daisy was not ready to come out. I don't even think I had dropped. When I got there at 7 a.m. she was high as hell ... sitting up so high. My real labor pains started that night around 7 p.m. — a full 12 hours later.

Anytime you don't let the process happen naturally, it always hurts a little more. I had Pitocin and all that — we were getting cranking and I was feeling those contractions. I got my epidural in the middle of the night, but I didn't end up pushing until the next day at 11:30 a.m., noon. That whole time I was laboring and going in and out of sleep, but of course, you don't really sleep. And then came out right after 4 p.m. They always say your first one is the hardest but we got through it; we did it. It was a long labor but she did get here safely and I'm so thankful.

The craziest part is I pushed for almost four hours. I didn't even realize that people didn't push for that long until I called some friends and I was like, "Yeah, I pushed for four hours." And they're like, "What the hell?! I pushed three times and then had my baby." And I was joking with them like, "We're not friends anymore."

On seeing Daisy for the first time:

I was so emotional. The whole process took forever with them saying, "You're probably going to have her in the next hour" — never had her. I was just waiting and waiting. When I was pushing, the doctor said, "Do you want to feel her head?" and I said no — I was so scared. But then when she came out and they put her on my chest, I just started crying because I couldn't believe that she was mine and that she was here. I just realized — "This is who was in my stomach for the last nine months — on stage with me, going through every emotion with me. This is who me and my favorite person in the whole wide world, my husband, have created." It's a pretty wild feeling.

You go through this excruciating pain and then you hold your baby and you forget about all of it. When somebody told me that before, I was like, "You're crazy." But it's so true. You're coming off all these medicines, you're swollen and you don't care because you're holding this incredible life that you created. That's the coolest part about the whole delivery process.

Raelynn RaeLynn and daughter Daisy Rae | Credit: Laura Moll photo

On life as new parents:

We're already spoiling her. We know the second kid ain't going to get any of this crap, but the first one, we might as well do it! We've got the time, we've got the patience. It's been awesome.

We've been getting in a really good flow though — we've been blessed. She's been sleeping about six hours at a time at night. I chose to breastfeed but I'll pump too so Josh can feed her and I can take a little nap during the day, and he'll take a shift or two at night when I'm exhausted.

The first week was the hardest for me because you are going from however long your labor was — mine was 37 hours, I think — to instantly being a new mom. She was in our room at the hospital and I'm learning how to latch and trying to figure out this new person. Then you're physically healing and nobody really told me about that process! I'm just giving myself a lot of patience and realizing this is not a sprint to the finish line. This is something that's going to take some time.

Now that we're getting into a rhythm, it feels a lot better. I'm learning her. My favorite so far is bath time because she loves the bathtub so much. You set her in the water and she's just quiet, looking at you. She loves the water being poured on her little belly. She just loves it. I've always loved baths so I think she gets that from me. I could sit in the bath all day, every day!

On surprises and challenges of motherhood so far:

Breastfeeding has come really naturally to me. I've heard a lot of horror stories, but our lactation counselor was just awesome. She spent 30 minutes with me and everything that she did, Daisy did. Everybody has different methods with their baby and every baby is different, but Daisy latched on just like that. That was the one thing that I was really stressing about, so I am very, very grateful.

I try to laugh at myself. You figure it out or you don't. It's hard for me when I don't know how to calm her down. Sometimes your baby is just crying and you've fed them, you've changed them, you've made sure they're warm. You've done all the things! But they could just have a little stomach ache or need to go to the bathroom. You don't know what it is sometimes — and that's okay.

It's really hard for me because I just want to fix it. I have a lot of nieces and nephews so I've always had a lot of patience with that, but when it's your own baby it's so different. We walk around and we bounce and we get through it.

Raelynn RaeLynn, Josh Davis and daughter Daisy Rae | Credit: Laura Moll Photo

On family support:

Oh my gosh — my mother-in-law stayed with me the first two weeks and then my sister-in-law came the next week. So for three weeks, I had them helping out with laundry and doing all the things that keep a household running and just let me focus on figuring out Daisy. They also helped out with her in the mornings, so if I needed a little more sleep, they would feed and burp her and let me go back to bed for a bit.

Our support system has been really awesome — we have an incredible family. Josh is one of seven — his mom had seven kids, so she's the mama guru. Anytime I need any advice, I call her! And then I'm the baby of eight so I have a lot of family as well. And so we have a lot of people that have so much advice and support and that has been really great through this process.

On dogs Cash and Dolly's reaction to the baby:

Cash, my German Shepherd, gives her a lot of attention — he's been very patient with her. If I'm holding Daisy, he'll put his head on my lap and smell her. Anytime I change direction to go nurse in another room, he follows me, which is really cute. My chihuahua Dolly has not even acknowledged her! She looks at her and then walks away. She definitely knows that there's a new queen in the castle.

Raelynn RaeLynn, Josh Davis and daughter Daisy Rae | Credit: Laura Moll Photo

On how she wants to raise Daisy:

We've been thinking a lot about this. I always want Daisy to know she can do anything that her heart desires. That she can follow her dreams and also pursue things that I honestly believe just make the world go around — your marriage, your family. Those things are important and those things make you who you are. Your career is a part of you, but it's not all of you. I just can't wait for her to watch her dad chasing his dream and doing his thing [in the military] and then watching me continue to be on the road, continue to put out music and for her to travel with me.

The most important thing you can do as a parent is to continue to do what you love because you're showing your kid that they can do whatever they love. You don't have to give up one thing to have another. And I can't wait to love and support her in that.

On getting back on the road as a mom:

We're going to figure it out, whatever it looks like. I'll have to have some help on the road but I think it's going to be a month-by-month thing. Josh has a pretty flexible job in some ways so if he can come out, that's great. Or she can stay home with him or I'll bring her out with me. Whatever our schedule looks like, we'll be like, "All right, where's Daisy in this? Who do we need to get to help? What's it look like this week?" I've always been the kind of person who just does it. That's my personality.

I'm so excited, though, to be able to travel with her. What better way to become educated than to get to travel the world? I'll never forget being in London watching Chris Stapleton and seeing his daughter in her PJs on the side of the stage rocking out. Literally headbanging to her parents onstage. I just sat there and I was like, "This is so incredible. And she's not going to know any different." I'm really excited for Daisy to have that experience.

I just released my record, which is awesome because I just had Daisy and then I had another baby, Baytown. So far, the songs that have really connected to people are songs like "She Chose Me" and "Made for Me to Love" — the songs that are about that mom and daughter connection. It's been really, really cool to see two important things happen in the same month — to have a vulnerable record come out as I'm going into this new season of being a mom had been really special.