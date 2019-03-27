Radio Flyer Is Running a Huge Sale (Up to 50 Percent Off!) for National Little Red Wagon Day

Radio Flyer is also running a 15 percent off promo with code SPRING19 — and offers free ground shipping when you sign up for an account on their website
Attention, toddler-touting parents: Radio Flyer has a huge sale going on.
The beloved wagon company is currently offering 30 to 50 percent off their best-selling products, to celebrate the fourth annual National Little Red Wagon Day on Wednesday.
Moms and dads can choose from over 25 varieties of wagons, ranging in price from $4 (normally $6) for a miniature toy wagon all the way up to $110 (normally $170) for the All-Terrain Cargo Wagon.
For those that want to create a unique ride, Radio Flyer has a Build-A-Wagon option for many of its most popular models, beginning at $109 with 50 percent off upgrades and accessories.
What’s more, the company is currently running a 15 percent off promotion with the code SPRING19 — and offers free ground shipping when you sign up for an account on their website.
Some of the brand’s most popular wagons, along with their discounted prices, are listed and linked below.
- Pathfinder Wagon – 50 percent off; $50 (normally $100)
- Ultimate EZ Fold Wagon – 50 percent off; $80 (normally $160)
- Classic Red Wagon – 40 percent off; $60 (normally $100)
- 3-in-1 EZ Fold Wagon with Canopy – 42 percent off; $70 (normally $120)
- 3-In-1 Off-Road EZ Fold Camo Wagon – 42 percent off; $70 (normally $120)