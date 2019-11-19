Rachel Zoe Partners with Janie and Jack on Charitable Holiday Line for Kids — Starring Her Sons

Image zoom Rachel Zoe (L) and her sons for Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack's holiday collection Janie and Jack

Children’s cold-weather fashion has never looked so chic, thanks to a little help from Rachel Zoe.

On Monday, kidswear brand Janie and Jack revealed its newest partnership: the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection, just in time for the holiday season.

The new line — available on the company’s website now, and modeled in lifestyle images by the star’s sons Kaius Jagger, 6 next month, and Skyler Morrison, 8½ — features dresses, jackets, shoes, hats, bags and more, retailing from $18 to $169.

“Creating these collections with Janie and Jack has truly been such a dream,” Zoe, 48, says in a press release. “I have always wished to bring my design and glamour to children’s wear.”

“This collection includes all my favorite design elements with metallics, sparkle and luxurious fabrics that are easily wearable for the most active little ones,” she adds.

What’s more? All the proceeds from the 38-piece collection (made for boys and girls ages 12 months to 12 years) will go straight to Baby2Baby, an organization benefiting moms and babies where Zoe is a “proud board member.”

“To make this design collaboration even more special, Janie and Jack is donating 100 percent of net proceeds from our Party Collection to Baby2Baby, which is an organization I am so proud to be a part of,” she adds in the release.

“It is infinitely rewarding to know this collection is giving back, especially during this time of year,” she adds.

Following the Party Collection will be the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Resort Collection. Launching Dec. 3, it will feature “resort wear for girls and boys to prepare for winter family getaways,” according to the press release, and include 40 pieces for ages 3 months to 12 years retailing from $15 to $109.

The Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection is available now on janieandjack.com.